Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.68

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.68 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 85,565 shares trading hands.

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.99.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

