Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 515.3 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.
About Severn Trent
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.