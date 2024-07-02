Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 515.3 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

