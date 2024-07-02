Short Interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Increases By 19.4%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Baijiayun Group Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of Baijiayun Group stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.
Baijiayun Group Company Profile
