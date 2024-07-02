Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declines By 19.8%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 350,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Chemed Stock Performance
NYSE CHE opened at $539.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.78.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
