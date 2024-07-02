Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Declines By 20.0%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Euroseas Stock Performance
Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on ESEA
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.