Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Declines By 19.4%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

HGBL stock remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Tuesday. 53,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Featured Stories

