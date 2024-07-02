Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declines By 16.0%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,619,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,445,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,048,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.