Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Expands By 22.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,789,000 after acquiring an additional 151,924 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

