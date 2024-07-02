Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Expands By 26.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,069,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 3,215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapfre Stock Performance
Mapfre stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
Mapfre Company Profile
