Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Grows By 23.1%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,136,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 6,612,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.8 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

