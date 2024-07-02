Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Grows By 26.6%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $86.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in National Presto Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $152,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

