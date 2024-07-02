Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 14.2%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

