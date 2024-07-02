Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Declines By 12.8%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 608,411 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 266,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Real Good Food Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of RGF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

