Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
SVBL stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.