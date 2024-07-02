Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

