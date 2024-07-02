Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

