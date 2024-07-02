Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Daniel L. Weiner Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.14 million, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,190,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

