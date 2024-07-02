Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Simulations Plus worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLP opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $917.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

