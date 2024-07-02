Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,219,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 3,494,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.8 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

Shares of SPTJF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.