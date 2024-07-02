Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,219,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 3,494,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.8 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance
Shares of SPTJF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
