SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.21

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.21 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 13850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

