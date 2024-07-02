Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.25. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 121,673 shares.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.