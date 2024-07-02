Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.25. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 121,673 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
