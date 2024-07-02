Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
