Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

