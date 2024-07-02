Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHCF opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.