Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHCF opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.