Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of SKHCF opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.
About Sonic Healthcare
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.