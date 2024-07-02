Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

SKHHY stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

