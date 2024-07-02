SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stake Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Vicus Capital bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

