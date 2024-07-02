Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of CXM opened at $9.81 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

