Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

