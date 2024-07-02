SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

