SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SRBK opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SR Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
