SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

