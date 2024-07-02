Steele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 166,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.