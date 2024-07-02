Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $93,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.62 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

