Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

