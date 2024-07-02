Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $656,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 33.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

