Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $154.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

