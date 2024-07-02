Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

