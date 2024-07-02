Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $32.02 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 4.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 22.5% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.80. The company has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

