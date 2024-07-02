StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

