Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,863 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,595,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,937,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,736,000 after acquiring an additional 184,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after acquiring an additional 70,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 606,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,048. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

