Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,149 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVOG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $985.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

