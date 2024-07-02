Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

