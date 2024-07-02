Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $16.82 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.