Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

