Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. 38,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,111. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

