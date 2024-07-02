Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. 193,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

