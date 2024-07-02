Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $34.19 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 773,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC remained flat at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,566 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

