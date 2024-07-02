Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

