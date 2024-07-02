Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

