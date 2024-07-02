Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,673. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

