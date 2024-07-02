Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,945. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

