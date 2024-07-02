Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 65,259 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

